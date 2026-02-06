x

UTRGV Nayla Harris named SLC Women's Track Athlete of the Week

8 hours 26 minutes 45 seconds ago Thursday, February 05 2026 Feb 5, 2026 February 05, 2026 11:04 PM February 05, 2026 in Sports

For the second consecutive week and fourth time in her career, Nayla Harris has been awarded the Southland Conference Track Athlete of the Week. Harris picked up her second consecutive win in the women's 60 meter dash at Kansas State's DeLoss Dodds invitational beating opponents from Baylor, Oklahoma, Iowa State and Kansas. She's currently in contention to reach the NCAA indoor championships.    

