Applications now open for VAMOS scholarships

5 hours 31 minutes 33 seconds ago Monday, February 09 2026 Feb 9, 2026 February 09, 2026 3:05 PM February 09, 2026 in News - Local

High school seniors in the Rio Grande Valley will be able to get extra help paying for college. 

The Valley Alliance of Mentors for Opportunities and Scholarships, also known as VAMOS, offers scholarships and mentorships to help students succeed. 

VAMOS Executive Director Mary De Leon explains how graduating seniors can apply in the video above.

Click here to see the available VAMOS scholarships. 

