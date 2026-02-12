x

Pet of the Week: Buttercup the terrier mix

5 hours 57 minutes 35 seconds ago Thursday, February 12 2026 Feb 12, 2026 February 12, 2026 11:06 AM February 12, 2026 in Community - Pet of the Week

Buttercup is a 3-month-old Terrier mix that is available for adoption at the Harlingen Animal Shelter.

Adoption fees for dogs at the shelter are $58, and Buttercup is vaccinated and microchipped.

For Valentine's Day, all adoption fees will be half off. 

For more details, contact the Harlingen Animal Shelter at 956-216-5250.

