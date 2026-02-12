Pet of the Week: Buttercup the terrier mix
Buttercup is a 3-month-old Terrier mix that is available for adoption at the Harlingen Animal Shelter.
Adoption fees for dogs at the shelter are $58, and Buttercup is vaccinated and microchipped.
For Valentine's Day, all adoption fees will be half off.
For more details, contact the Harlingen Animal Shelter at 956-216-5250.
