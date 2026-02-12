RGV Women in Sports: RGV Vipers Director of Media Relations Juanita Dellet

You may see her on the sidelines at Bert Ogden Arena. She plays an important role in the success of our own RGV Vipers. After the players do their thing on the court - Juanita Dellet is there to guide them through their off court responsibilities.

“Growing up as a little girl, I use to watch soccer with my dad, I played soccer, ran cross country, did some basketball, wasn’t the greatest but now I work for it so my sports journey has been such a long run”

Dellet graduated from Weslaco East in 2015. When she was a freshman at UTRGV - She received her first break into the sports working world.

“My former varsity head coach for soccer asked me to go and help him out with stats one varsity game and I said sure why not, let’s do it, I love this”

From there -Juanita began covering high school athletes in the Mid-Valley, just a few years removed from her own days as an RGV high school athlete.

“Our job was to cover basically mid valley sports. So I had the opportunity to cover edcouch elsa, some weslaco high, some weslaco east and then I also did Mercedes. It was a small company but honestly the opportunities that it gave me and the two individuals that believed in me were incredible.”

Every Vipers game - Dellet loves to show her love for fashion, but there is a reason for her colorful and flashy wardrobe.

“I think as society we’re often told that we kind of need to town it down and not be too loud and not be too outspoken. I want it to be a testament that you don’t have to tone yourself down for anyone the right people will appreciate you for who you are and that’s exactly what the Vipers do here for me”