‘Such a blessing:’ Brownsville dancer performs in Bad Bunny halftime show

A Brownsville native said she is still soaking up the experience of performing during this year’s Super Bowl LX Halftime show.

“It's going to be marked on me forever. It was such a unique experience,” Gabriela Ebel said.

Ebel said the experience is inspiring her to share that same message of believing in yourself that singer Bad Bunny shared during his halftime performance.

“I just think that anything is possible if you believe in yourself,” Ebel said.

Bad Bunny’s performance — which is the fourth most-watched halftime show with 128.2 million viewers, according to ESPN — celebrated Puerto Rico’s culture and America's diversity.

“I am just so glad that in this climate we were able to show unity and everyone was so supportive of each other,” the Hanna High School graduate said.

At the age of 3, Ebel said her mom enrolled her in dance classes. By age 7, she said she knew she had found her calling.

“I just got so involved, and I was so passionate about it,” Ebel said. “Dancing comes from my culture. Being from my family, and going to events, that was another push for me."

Ebel continued pursuing her dream through high school and college dance teams. After receiving her degree in education, she packed her bags and headed to Los Angeles.

“Slowly and slowly, I started learning more things and got more involved in the community in LA, and I started getting invited to these auditions,” Ebel said.

Her most recent round of auditions led her to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, where she performed in Sunday’s halftime show.

“It has been such a blessing, and I am so grateful to have been a very small part of it,” Ebel said. “It can be hard at times, but I definitely feel when you are just dedicated and put in the work and believe in yourself, that in time it will come back to you."

Watch the video above for the full story.