McAllen ISD announces $335 million bond election

Voters will decide on a $335 million bond aimed at providing upgrades for the district, McAllen ISD announced in a news release.

During a meeting held Feb. 10, McAllen ISD school board members voted to call the bond election for May 2, 2026.

“The proposed $335 million bond is designed to fund safety and security improvements, major facility repairs, classroom capacity improvements, and updated learning environments across the district,” the news release stated. “Planned projects include HVAC and roof replacements, security upgrades, classroom additions at growing campuses, Career and Technical Education (CTE) expansions, fine arts improvements, cafeteria updates, and elementary gym facility improvements.”

The district said it anticipates that the current overall tax rate of $0.93 will not change and an increase to the overall tax rate to support the bond is not anticipated.

According to the district, the bond amount includes:

- Nearly $118 million in CTE expansions, cafeteria updates, and campus refresh projects at the district’s comprehensive high schools and selected elementary and middle schools.

- More than $40 million for secure front entries, districtwide cameras and access control, and elementary gym facilities.

- $35 million in fine arts improvements and dedicated mariachi program spaces at all three comprehensive high schools.

- Nearly $39 million in classroom additions at Gonzalez Elementary, Milam Elementary, and Morris Middle School to address enrollment and reduce portable classrooms.

- More than $103 million in HVAC and roof repairs, site paving and drainage improvements, HVAC control upgrades, and districtwide LED lighting.

McAllen ISD will share information on the bond online.