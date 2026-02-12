Consumer Reports: Top car picks for 2026

Finding a safe, reliable, and affordable car is harder than ever. But Consumer Reports just released its highly anticipated 2026 Top Picks list of the best SUV’s, cars, and trucks to help you shop smarter.

Every day, Consumer Reports tests new vehicles at its state-of-the-art facility, measuring everything from safety and performance to fuel efficiency and cargo space.

Beyond the test track, CR’s member surveys give exclusive real-world insights into reliability and owner satisfaction from about 380,000 vehicles this year.

The cars team looks at data from our testing and from member surveys to determine what are the ten vehicles that stand out most in their class. These are the vehicles that are easy recommendations to make and a great starting point for any car shopping.

SUVs are as popular as ever. This year Subaru’s Crosstrek and Forester, along with the Toyota Grand Highlander all make CR’s list.

If you’re looking for something more upscale, top luxury SUVs include the Lexus NX and BMW X5.

There are also a couple great sedans on the list with the Honda Civic and Toyota Camry. Both performed well in CR’s tests, get terrific fuel economy and are very reliable.

For drivers who want a truck that’s easy to live with, the Ford Maverick is CR’s pick for best small pickup.

And the Ford F-150 makes the list too, the first full-sized pickup in years to score high enough to be a Top Pick.

The Tesla Model Y is CR’s pick for EV but for the first time, all ten of Consumer Reports’ 2026 Top Picks are available as hybrid or EV versions.