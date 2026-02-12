Road closed near Bayview for TxDOT drainage project
A Cameron County intersection is temporarily closed as crews work on drainage improvements in the area, the Texas Department of Transportation announced.
The intersection of FM 106/General Brant Road and San Roman Road, north of Bayview, will be closed to all except residents.
A detour route will be in place for approximately three weeks while work is underway, TxDOT said in a news release.
Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and adjust commute times. Updates to this closure can be found on DriveTexas.org.
