Road closed near Bayview for TxDOT drainage project

Wednesday, February 11 2026

A Cameron County intersection is temporarily closed as crews work on drainage improvements in the area, the Texas Department of Transportation announced.

The intersection of FM 106/General Brant Road and San Roman Road, north of Bayview, will be closed to all except residents. 

A detour route will be in place for approximately three weeks while work is underway, TxDOT said in a news release.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and adjust commute times. Updates to this closure can be found on DriveTexas.org.

.

