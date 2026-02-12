x

Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026: Breezy & warm with highs in the 80s

Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026: Breezy & warm with highs in the 80s
2 hours 39 minutes 51 seconds ago Thursday, February 12 2026 Feb 12, 2026 February 12, 2026 10:58 AM February 12, 2026 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days