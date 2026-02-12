La Feria crews announce plans to renovate major road following concerns from residents

A narrow, bumpy stretch of White Ranch Road right off the expressway has long worried drivers in La Feria. City leaders said they've heard those concerns.

"It's always been a concern. We have had some residents calling about the potholes on the site, mainly the shoulders," La Feria Public Works Director Alfonso Rodriguez said. "That is a big concern, so that's why we are jumping on this and getting it done."

Rodriguez said about 2.5 miles of White Ranch Road will be renovated starting in September 2026.

The $300,000 project will add shoulder lanes, and the road will be widened by two feet on each side. Crews will also lay down new asphalt.

"Back then, they used to have a lot of concrete roads and that is phasing out now, so everybody is going to asphalt," Rodriguez said. "That is a little bit safer and better for the vehicles, and that is what we are going with."

Phase one of the project will start on the north side of the expressway. The second phase will cover the south side.

Construction is expected to wrap up in early 2027.

Watch the video above for the full story.