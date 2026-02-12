Rio Grande City man accused of helping move burned bodies in Peñitas double homicide

A 43-year-old Rio Grande City man was arraigned Thursday on charges in connection with a capital murder investigation out of Peñitas, Hidalgo County jail records show.

Alejandro Lopez is the fifth suspect in custody after the bodies of two individuals were found burned beyond recognition in Peñitas.

According to Raul Gonzalez, the spokesperson for the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation revealed that Lopez helped move the bodies into the vehicle. A suspect vehicle was also located at his house.

Lopez was charged with capital murder of multiple persons. Hidalgo County Justice of the Peace arraigned Lopez and denied bond “due to the severity of the offense and in the best interest of the community.”

PREVIOUS ARRESTS

As previously reported, Pedro Ismael Garcia and Ricardo Gonzalez Jr. were arraigned on Monday on capital murder charges in connection with the investigation.

Two women, Amanda Solis and Triana Gonzalez, were also arrested in connection with the investigation for allegedly burning evidence linked to the case, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said. All suspects remain in custody without a bond.

The bodies were found on Feb. 3 in a burned vehicle by Peñitas firefighters on 4 Mile Line between Tom Gill and Circle 6 roads, according to previous reports.

An autopsy said both victims died of “homicidal violence with gunshot wounds,” a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News said.

While the bodies haven’t been identified, the complaint says authorities believe the victims are Mario Morales and Maria Farias. Farias, a La Grulla woman, was reported missing on Feb. 3 and is the owner of the burned vehicle. Both individuals were last seen together, Guerra said.

Authorities are waiting for DNA results to confirm their identities.

A suspect vehicle identified as a white Chevrolet Impala that was spotted at the scene led to the arrest of Ricardo, Solis and Triana.

Garcia was arrested after a witness identified him as the driver of the Chevrolet Impala.

“Pedro also admitted to this same witness to killing two people and burning their bodies,” the complaint said.

The women told investigators Morales was severely beaten by Ricardo Gonzalez and Garcia at Gonzalez’s apartment.

Farias was also at the scene, the women said.

According to the complaint, Solis said Ricardo Gonzalez “admitted to killing Maria the day of the vehicle fire.”

A motive for the crime has not been revealed.

LOPEZ’S ARRAIGNMENT

Lopez’s arrest was announced by Guerra on Wednesday.

Following the Thursday arraignment, Raul Gonzalez said the Chevrolet Impala was found at Lopez’s residence.

A gas can was found in the trunk of the car. Investigators believe an accelerant was used to start the vehicle fire.

According to Raul Gonzalez, an investigation revealed that Lopez was at Ricardo Gonzalez’s apartment when Mario Morales was beaten.

Lopez assisted Ricardo Gonzalez in loading the bodies into Farias’ vehicle, and was at the scene of the fire in a separate vehicle, Raul Gonzalez said.

When asked if more arrests are expected, Raul Gonzalez said the investigation was “complex,” and that the case is still ongoing.