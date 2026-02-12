PSJA's Julianna Guajardo signs with St. Mary's volleyball

PSJA volleyball star Julianna Guajardo committed to join the volleyball program at St. Mary's on Wednesday morning.

The Lady Bears volleyball star is a two-time District MVP as an outside hitter for the team, racking up over 2,000 career kills during her time with the team.

She also helped PSJA win a district title in all four years of her high school career.

"It means so much to me, but not just me for my whole family as well" Guajardo said of her signing. "I've worked so hard for this for many, many years and it just feels so surreal that it's actually happening. In a couple of months I'll be there, so it just feels amazing."