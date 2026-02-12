Yaqui Animal Rescue applies for grant to extend spay and neuter services

An animal shelter located in the Rio Grande Valley is applying for state funds to tackle animal overpopulation.

Yaqui Animal Rescue applied for a $200,000 grant from the Texas Spay and Neuter Program. The program allows non-profits and animal shelters to apply for grants to fund spay and neuter services.

Rebecca Chavez, chief operating officer at Yaqui Animal Rescue, said the money would allow the shelter to host more spay and neuter events to help people in the Valley.

“The overpopulation in the Rio Grande Valley is terrible. People can't afford to be spending $500, $600 or $700 to get their animal altered,” Chavez said.

Chavez said the shelter hopes to hear back about the money by May 2026.