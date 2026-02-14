Investigation underway after man found dead near Beach Access 18 at South Padre Island
The South Padre Island Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead on Saturday.
According to a news release, officers were dispatched to the shoreline in the 4700 block of Gulf Boulevard, near Beach Access 18, in reference to a welfare concern at around 6:48 a.m.
Upon arrival, they discovered 40-year-old James Rey Christi, of Lubbock, was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Justice of the Peace, according to the news release.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information was available.
More News
News Video
-
Investigation underway after man found dead near Beach Access 18 at South...
-
Brownsville firefighters contain junkyard fire that caused evacuation of 20 homes
-
Three people arrested as Weslaco police crack down on illegal car club...
-
McAllen ISD invests $2 million in upgrades for Veterans Memorial Stadium
-
Heart of the Valley - Healthy Heart: STHS cardiologist discusses ways to...
Sports Video
-
Second round of district play begins with Battle of Southmost
-
UTRGV takes down Kansas 7-4 on Opening Day
-
Edinburg defeats PSJA to lock up playoff spot
-
UTRGV secures blowout win over Lamar in battle of top-ranked SLC teams
-
Progreso boys soccer forfeits four games due to ineligible player