Investigation underway after man found dead near Beach Access 18 at South Padre Island

2 hours 11 minutes 31 seconds ago Saturday, February 14 2026 Feb 14, 2026 February 14, 2026 5:37 PM February 14, 2026 in News - Local

The South Padre Island Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead on Saturday.

According to a news release, officers were dispatched to the shoreline in the 4700 block of Gulf Boulevard, near Beach Access 18, in reference to a welfare concern at around 6:48 a.m.

Upon arrival, they discovered 40-year-old James Rey Christi, of Lubbock, was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Justice of the Peace, according to the news release.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was available.

