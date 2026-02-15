SFA snaps UTRGV Men's basketball 8 game winning streak
Edinburg, TX -- The first-place Stephen F. Austin snap the Vaqueros 8 game winning streak 66-57.
Koree Cotton led the Vaqueros with 15 points and 6 rebounds followed by Jalen Washington's 13 points.
SFA's Keon Thompson scored 32 points and was 12-for-18 from the field.
The Lumberjacks went on an 8-0 run down the stretch to come out on top.
"Keon Thompson had a great night and we did a poor job of slowing him down but full credit to them" said Head Coach Kahil Fennell.
The Vaqueros will look to bounce back on Monday as they host Nicholls at 6:30p.m.
