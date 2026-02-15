x

UTRGV baseball drops game two of the series against Kansas

UTRGV baseball drops game two of the series against Kansas
4 hours 1 minute ago Saturday, February 14 2026 Feb 14, 2026 February 14, 2026 11:51 PM February 14, 2026 in Sports

Edinburg, TX -- The UTRGV Vaqueros drop game two of the series against Kansas 10-3.

The Vaqueros went down 3-0 in the second inning, Easton Moomau hit a triple to deep center field off the wall. PSJA Alumni Julius Ramirez hit a sacrifice fly-out to bring in the run. 

The Vaqueros started a rally in the bottom of the ninth inning, Armani Raygoza hit a double to left field to bring in 2 runs and make it 10-3.

Game three of this series is set for Sunday at 1pm at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days