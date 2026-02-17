Donna man convicted of fatally beating man sentenced to 12 years in prison

Travis Leon Trevino. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

A Donna man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for manslaughter after beating a man to death during a dispute in 2024.

Travis Leon Trevino, 35, received the sentence on Tuesday, according to a news release from the office of Hidalgo County District Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios. Trevino pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge in October 2025.

The victim, identified as Isaac Martinez, died on Dec. 13, 2024, when Trevino assaulted him over a disagreement.

Martinez was found unconscious and covered in blood inside a vehicle on Bustamante Street in Donna. Martinez was hospitalized and later died from injuries sustained during the assault, authorities said.

According to previous reports, the dispute happened at a home on Geronimo Street in rural Weslaco. Martinez was drinking with several men when his ex-wife arrived to drop off their 11-year-old son.

The 15-year-old daughter of Martinez's ex-wife asked him for money, which led to an argument. Trevino then confronted Martinez about his behavior toward the girl.

"According to the witnesses, Trevino then struck Martinez multiple times in the face, causing him to fall," the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office said in a previous news release. Martinez's ex-wife drove him back to his home on Bustamante Street in Donna to get help.

During the sentencing, Martinez’s relatives shared impact statements on how the death affected them.

"Today's sentence speaks loud and clear to Trevino and other violent offenders," Palacios said in a statement. "Our community will not tolerate vicious crimes and will hold violators accountable for their actions."