x

Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026: Lower humidity, temps in the 80s

Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026: Lower humidity, temps in the 80s
1 hour 15 minutes 15 seconds ago Sunday, February 15 2026 Feb 15, 2026 February 15, 2026 10:53 AM February 15, 2026 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days