Westgate Tunnel in Weslaco provides safe route for runners

The Westgate Tunnel at the Precinct 1 Hike and Bike Trail in the Weslaco area is now open.

Juan Alvarado is part of the Weslaco running club and he says he has been running his entire life.

On Saturday, he went to Harlon Block Sports Complex, but instead of running on the trail above ground, he decided to try something new — the Westgate Tunnel.

"Oh I love it. I love it, it's good, it gives me more of a distance to run though," Alvarado said.

Before the tunnel was built underneath Westgate Drive, Alvarado had to run across the busy stretch of road.

"A lot of them would stop. I hate to make them wait for me until I get across. Now, this is more convenient," Alvarado said.

Other runners, like Cecilia Gutierrez, say traffic has always been a safety concern.

"It's safe crossing, especially with Westgate, is a very busy street," Gutierrez said. "Kind of speeding or coming a little fast than normal so they kind of just stopped out of nowhere."

The Westgate Tunnel eases those concerns.

"It's neat. I would like to say it's something new, going through the tunnel itself. It is a little dark, maybe in the evenings I would be a little cautious," Gutierrez said.

And she's right.

During the day it may be sunny, but inside the tunnel it tends to get dark. That's because the lights installed inside are not on yet, but officials are working on it during the upcoming weeks.

Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes says an AEP meter installation is still pending.

"We would love to have a fully completed project, but in the meantime, we just ask people to be safe," Fuentes said.

Fuentes says additional improvements are planned in the coming weeks. Fencing will be added, as well as a new green space outside the tunnel.

"Come on and try it, you guys will enjoy it," Guetierrez said.

The tunnel currently connects to Victoria Road, but in the future will link Weslaco to Donna, Alamo and San Juan and connect to the Precinct 2 trail system.

"I'm looking forward to when it's all connected to San Juan. I'm looking forward to that," Alvarado said.

This section of the 16-mile Precinct 1 Hike and Bike Trail took about two years to complete and cost more than $700,000. Federal funds were used for the project.

Watch the video above for the full story.