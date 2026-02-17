STC to host expo that will help Valley residents prepare for natural disasters

Natural disasters can strike at any time.

Whether it's hurricanes, floods, or severe weather, it's important to be ready before, during and after a disaster.

South Texas College wants to help Rio Grande Valley residents prepare with the RGV Disaster Ready Expo 2026.

STC Physical Sciences faculty member Jeremy Hinck spoke with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about what kind of information and resources will be available at the expo.

The RGV Disaster Ready Expo is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 20, at the STC Mid-Valley campus in Weslaco from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For more information, call 956-973-7672.