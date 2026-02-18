Sharyland, Edinburg, and Weslaco claim bi-district championships in playoff openers
RGV GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Monday, February 16th
Weslaco 60, Los Fresnos 21
Edinburg 47, Brownsville Veterans 45
Sharyland 61, Brownsville Pace 37
Mission Veterans 41, Gregory-Portland 43
Rio Grande City 20, Flour Bluff 39
Palmview 50, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 59
Lyford 85, Vanguard Beethoven 19
Yorktown 65, La Villa 37
Rock Springs 53, San Perlita 39
