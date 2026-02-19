Monte Alto ISD campus getting new playground

Monte Alto ISD is building a new playground at Roberto Garate Discovery Academy, which will be designed like an outdoor fitness circuit.

The district says the structure will be used for P.E. activities and free play. Roberto Garate Discovery Academy Principal Lisa Tamez Garcia said she hopes it will encourage more students to exercise.

"It was exciting news because after touring our campus, you can see that we're limited on space," Garcia said.

Garcia said the campus has gone through a rebranding to become a discovery school.

The project is expected to cost around $30,000. Most of the money is coming from a grant and the district will cover the rest.

Construction is set to start in May. The playground is expected to be completed by the start of the 2027 school year.