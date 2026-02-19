x

Children's Museum of Brownsville brings STEM learning to students

Tuesday, February 17 2026

Brownsville ISD students are learning about science, technology, engineering and math through new exhibits at the Children's Museum of Brownsville.

The STEM exhibits are part of a partnership with Brownsville ISD and the Space Prize Foundation. 

On the first field trip on Tuesday, 112 students saw several exhibits whose topics include Amelia Earhart and SpaceX's mission from Boca Chica to Mars.

"Kids will be able to learn about welding and some of the intricate parts of that," Children's Museum of Brownsville Executive Director Felipe Peña III  said. "They'll also be able to build with Legos their own future Mars habitat."

More than 500 students are expected to visit the museum between now and March.

