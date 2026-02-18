x

Kayden Villarreal's game-winner lifts Harlingen South to thrilling playoff victory

1 hour 6 minutes 3 seconds ago Tuesday, February 17 2026 Feb 17, 2026 February 17, 2026 11:30 PM February 17, 2026 in Sports

Highlights from the epic Harlingen South vs. McAllen Memorial playoff duel, with Lady Hawks senior Kayden Villarreal delivering an epic game-winner to clinch the victory.

