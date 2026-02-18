RGV girls basketball bi-district round scores and highlights
RGV GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Tuesday, February 17th
Harlingen South 48, McAllen Memorial 47
La Joya 39, San Benito 33
PSJA North 82, Brownsville Rivera 22
Nikki Rowe 72, Donna 43
Harlingen 44, PSJA 26
Vanguard Academy 42, Rio Hondo 81
La Feria 55, King 41
Santa Rosa 34, IDEA Edinburg College Prep 30
St. Joseph Academy 58, Frassati Catholic 26
