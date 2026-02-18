x

RGV girls basketball bi-district round scores and highlights

1 hour 30 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, February 17 2026 Feb 17, 2026 February 17, 2026 11:05 PM February 17, 2026 in Sports

RGV GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Tuesday, February 17th

Harlingen South 48, McAllen Memorial 47

La Joya 39, San Benito 33

PSJA North 82, Brownsville Rivera 22

Nikki Rowe 72, Donna 43

Harlingen 44, PSJA 26

Vanguard Academy 42, Rio Hondo 81

La Feria 55, King 41

Santa Rosa 34, IDEA Edinburg College Prep 30

St. Joseph Academy 58, Frassati Catholic 26

