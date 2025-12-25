Travelers cross into Nuevo Progreso for last-minute Christmas shopping
While some enjoyed Christmas Eve with their families at home, others crossed the border.
Travelers from as far as Canada crossed into Nuevo Progreso Wednesday through the Progreso International Bridge.
All were there to do some last-minute Christmas shopping or to spend the holiday there.
“We drove all the way here, it takes us about four days to drive here,” Cindy Osadac from Canada said. “This hot weather, we love it.”
For others, spending Christmas Eve in Mexico isn't so much about the destination, but about getting away from home.
“It's cheap, good food, the people are nice,” Houston resident CJ Richardson said. “I have no worries. It's safe so I enjoy coming over here a lot.”
From picking up tortillas to last-minute shopping, Christmas Eve across the border brings visitors together to celebrate the season.
Watch the video above for the full story.
