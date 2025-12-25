Tourists celebrating Christmas at South Padre Island

While some people are staying indoors for Christmas Eve, others are celebrating at South Padre Island.

Several families from across the country came down to the island and said they wanted to escape the cold in their hometown.

Visitors from as far as Canada soaked up the sun Wednesday, and said being at SPI was a major change from the weather back home.

Most of these families visiting said they were experiencing the island for the first time.

While most businesses close early for the holiday, Wanna Wanna Beach Bar & Grill stays open year-round.

Bartender Richard Garza said staying open every holiday is worth it because it’s like they are part of the family too.

Whether it's their first time here, or a holiday tradition in the making, families said Christmas on South Padre Island is one they hope to keep coming back to.

