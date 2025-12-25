Brownsville Lopez boys soccer is gearing up for another season filled with playoff expectations
The Brownsville Lopez boys soccer team is accustomed to making deep playoff runs. However, the Lobos have yet to reach the state finals since 2004.
Last season, the team fell in the regional semifinals against Liberty Hill, which left a chip on their shoulders coming into the new campaign.
"You know we have a little chip from the last game and trying to prove what we haven't done in three years; just give them that extra step or that extra step forward, so that's a big motivation for us," head coach Amadeo Escandon said.
"I feel like we have more hunger to win this because of last season, and each year since I was a freshman they've been saying we're state bound, we're stated bound and we haven't gotten there yet, so I feel like we're more hungry so that's the difference you can say," senior defender Esteban Juarez added.
Brownsville Lopez kicks off the regular season next Tuesday with a non-district match against Pioneer.
