‘We don’t have somewhere to go back to:’ Brownsville family loses home in apartment fire

Members of a Brownsville family said they are at a loss for words after the apartment they called home for 20 years was heavily damaged in a fire.

The family of four said they are having a hard time finding a new home that will accommodate them and their four dogs.

“We don't have somewhere to go back to,” Ingrid Lugo said.

The fire near the intersection of Jessica and 30th streets damaged one other apartment, displacing a total of nine people on Monday afternoon.

Lugo lived in the apartment with her parents and sister.

“I'm not gonna live here anymore, so we're packing up and we're also like, ‘it's unbelievable,'" Lugo said.

Lugo said her mother was the only person home when the fire started.

“She reacted by getting the dogs, getting herself out. As soon as she got the dogs and her out and got across the street, she didn't come back in,” Lugo said.

On Tuesday, the family sorted through the charred remains of their home to see what was saved.

Lugo said the Brownsville Fire Department told them their home isn't safe to live in. One of the family’s biggest concerns is finding a place to stay that can also accommodate their four dogs, Lugo said.

One of the dogs is currently being fostered.

Lugo said despite losing their home, her family is grateful they are safe and together.

“The hard part is we don't have our everyday routine,” Lugo said.

The Brownsville Fire Department said the fire started in one apartment and then spread to another unit.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

