Man arrested in San Juan for allegedly impersonating a police officer

Angel Santoy (Mugshot courtesy of the Hidalgo County Records)

A man was arrested in San Juan for allegedly impersonating a public servant.

A witness reported on Feb. 5 at around 6 p.m., that as he was exiting Interstate 2, he saw a Dodge Charger behind him with red and blue emergency lights, according to the San Juan Police Department.

The witness thought he was being pulled over, and when he moved to the side, the Charger passed him. He said he saw a young male, identified as 20-year-old Angel Santoy, driving the vehicle.

San Juan police said the witness was able to obtain the license plate number and relayed the information to dispatchers.

Officers located the vehicle and observed it did have red and blue emergency lights on the front visor.

Santoy was arrested on a charge of impersonating a public servant and issued a $150,000 bond.