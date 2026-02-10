Man faces multiple charges related to vehicle burglaries in several Valley cities

Chad Michael Mollish (Mugshot courtesy of the McAllen Police Department)

The McAllen Police Department arrested a man for allegedly stealing various electronic and personal items from vehicles.

Chad Michael Mollish is also suspected in Harlingen and Brownsville for similar activity, according to a news release.

The news release said McAllen police officers responded to a reported burglary of a motor vehicle on Jan. 27 in the 2200 block of South 10th Street.

Various items were reportedly stolen from an unoccupied Ford pickup. The investigation identified Mollish as the suspect in the burglary and also a second motor vehicle burglary in the same area, according to the news release.

Mollish was eventually located and found to be in possession of an electronic vehicle programming tool and various stolen credit cards.

The news release said he was arraigned on two counts of burglary of a vehicle, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, and six counts of credit card abuse. His bond was set at $160,000.

Mollish is also suspected of additional offenses in Cameron County and faces multiple charges related to the theft of motor vehicles.

Anyone with any information about these crimes is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.