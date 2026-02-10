Two men arrested for allegedly punching a woman during an attempted carjacking in San Benito

From left to right: Omar Castillo and Carlos Mejorado. (Mugshots courtesy of the San Benito Police Department)

Two men were arrested by the San Benito Police Department after allegedly assaulting a woman and attempting to steal her car.

Omar Castillo and Carlos Mejorado were arrested and are facing charges of robbery and public intoxication.

The police department said officers responded to the Dollar Tree at 850 West Highway 77 regarding a robbery incident.

It was reported two men, identified as Castillo and Mejorado, approached a woman who was in her vehicle near the store and demanded she get out in an attempt to steal it, according to San Benito police. When the woman refused, the two men punched her several times in the face and abdomen.

Before police arrival, Castillo and Mejorado fled on foot in an attempt to evade arrest.

Witnesses were able to identify and provide descriptions of the two men, and officers were able to quickly apprehend Castillo at a nearby business and Mejorado within a nearby neighborhood.

Castillo and Mejorado were arraigned on Tuesday and each received a $350,000 bond for the robbery charges.