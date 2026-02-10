Esports scholarship created in honor of South Texas ISD student killed in crash

The family of a South Texas Independent School District student who died last year in a car crash is honoring his memory through an Esports scholarship.

Colin Feltis, 16, died on October 21 when he was rear-ended by a truck on the expressway in Donna.

"It's just another way of giving back to others, and at the same time we get to honor our son," Colin's mom, Kristy Feltis, said.

Colin attended World Scholars in Edinburg and Science Academy in Mercedes. The scholarship is open to seniors who attend those schools and participate in Esports.

"Colin was all about supporting people's dreams, hopes, and goals and encouraging them to go for it. So we felt that was the best way to honor him because that is how they would have supported his friends," Kristy said.

Applications for the scholarship open next month.

For more information, click here.