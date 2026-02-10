Vehicle crashes into O'Reilly Auto Parts store in Weslaco
The Weslaco Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle accident where a car crashed into an O'Reilly Auto Parts store.
The crash occurred Tuesday afternoon on Pike Boulevard and Texas Boulevard.
According to Weslaco police spokesperson Heribeto Caraveo, the female driver was not injured but was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation.
The crash remains under investigation.
