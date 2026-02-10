TxDOT working to cleanup spilled hay on expressway in Donna
The Texas Department of Transportation is assisting in a cleanup after a vehicle lost a load of hay.
According to TxDOT spokesperson Ray Pedraza, the vehicle lost its load on westbound I-2 at Val Verde Road in Donna on Tuesday.
The auxiliary lane is closed while crews remove the hay.
