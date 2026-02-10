x

TxDOT working to cleanup spilled hay on expressway in Donna

2 hours 18 minutes 51 seconds ago Tuesday, February 10 2026 Feb 10, 2026 February 10, 2026 11:13 AM February 10, 2026 in News - Local
Photo courtesy of the Texas Department of Transportation.

The Texas Department of Transportation is assisting in a cleanup after a vehicle lost a load of hay.

According to TxDOT spokesperson Ray Pedraza, the vehicle lost its load on westbound I-2 at Val Verde Road in Donna on Tuesday.

The auxiliary lane is closed while crews remove the hay.

