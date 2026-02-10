Hold lifted at 2 Brownsville ISD campuses following police activity in the area

UPDATE: At 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, Brownsville ISD announced the holds have been lifted. Earlier story below:

The Brownsville Independent School District announced on social media that two schools are in a hold state due to police activity in the area.

Garden Park Elementary and Pace Early College High School are the schools affected.

Channel 5 News is reaching out to authorities to gather more information; check back for updates.