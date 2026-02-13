City leadership in Progreso remains in limbo amid lawsuit

City leadership in Progreso remains in limbo as commissioners have not held a meeting since December 2025.

On Jan. 21, the city posted on Facebook that a city commissioners meeting set for Jan. 19 had been canceled “until further notice.”

The uncertainty comes after a legal dispute between the mayor and city manager that residents said left them with more questions than answers.

As previously reported, the lawsuit was filed over allegations that Progreso City Manager Pedro Treviño was unlawfully fired by Mayor Hugo Gamboa.

Progreso city council members voted 4-3 on Dec. 22, 2025, to extend Treviño’s contract.

Gamboa then vetoed the council's approval, declaring that Treviño’s last day would be Jan. 14, 2026. Treviño filed the lawsuit shortly afterward, triggering a temporary restraining order to prevent the mayor from terminating his employment.

A judge on Jan. 28 ruled to lift the restraining order that had kept Treviño in his role. As of Tuesday night, Treviño was still listed as the city manager on Progreso’s website.

For residents like Alicia Pina, the silence from Progreso City Hall is frustrating.

“Who is the city manager? I’ve asked, ‘do we have an interim? [They say] 'no.' I’ve asked them, ‘are they going to have an interim? [They say], ‘we don't know.' We need a lot of work done,” Pina said. “The city just can’t be on hold. The city can’t just stop just because we don’t have a city manager; they need to appoint someone. This is getting ridiculous."

Channel 5 News went to Progreso City Hall on Tuesday to ask if a date has been set. A city hall employee said he was not sure when the city meeting would be.

Progreso Mayor Pro-tem Sandra Estrada said while council members can request a city meeting, the mayor is the one with the authority to call one.

“We have not received anything. I have been told that maybe this week we were gonna have one, and as of right now, no agenda has been posted,” Estrada said. “We are pending advice from legal and the mayor."

Channel 5 News reached out to Progreso Mayor Hugo Gamboa, who said a meeting is set for Tuesday, Feb. 17.

No public notice of the upcoming meeting was posted outside city hall or on the city website.

Channel 5 News plans to attend the meeting.

