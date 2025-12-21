x

Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025: Sunny and warm with highs in the 80s

Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025: Sunny and warm with highs in the 80s
2 hours 5 minutes 10 seconds ago Sunday, December 21 2025 Dec 21, 2025 December 21, 2025 12:27 PM December 21, 2025 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days