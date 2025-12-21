UTRGV Men's basketball takes down College of Biblical Studies in final non-conference game
Today's game was a special one for UTRGV's graduate student Marvin McGhee III as he came in just a point shy of hitting 1,000 career points, and what a way to complete this milestone then at home against the College of Biblical studies.
With this being the Vaqueros' last non-conference game of the regular season.
And right on cue, McGhee III gets the ball and splashes the three to reach 1,000 points
"It's an important milestone I think it speaks on his longevity and his ability to make plays and score the basketball at a high level for a long time" said UTRGV Men's basketball head coach Kahil Fennell.
The Vaqueros took down the College of Biblical Studies 109-51.
UTRGV returns to conference play on Monday, December 29th when they host New Orleans.
