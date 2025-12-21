Man in custody following deadly fight in Roma

A 43-year-old man is in custody after a fight in Roma led to the death of one other man on Saturday, the Starr County Sheriff’s Office said.

Teodulo Villalobos Garcia was arrested in connection with the death of 35-year-old Jesus Eden Cobos, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Garcia was taken into custody without incident. Starr County jail records listed his bond status as “not bondable.”

According to previous reports, Starr County deputies responded to a fight in progress between two males on Second Street in Roma on Saturday shortly after 1 a.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found an unconscious male lying in the roadway. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.