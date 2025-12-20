Starr County Sheriff's Office investigate man found dead following fight in Roma
The Starr County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man who was found lying unconscious in the roadway following a fight.
Sheriff's deputies received a report of a fight in progress between two men on Saturday at around 1 a.m. in Roma, according to a news release.
Upon arrival, deputies found a man unconscious, lying in the roadway. The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the news release.
The investigation is ongoing with assistance from the 229th District Attorney's Office and the Texas Rangers.
