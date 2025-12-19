UTRGV offensive lineman & San Benito alum Frank Medina reveals cancer diagnosis
UTRGV offensive lineman Frank Medina announced this week on social media his recent diagnosis with cancer.
In a post on Instagram, Medina stated he's currently in a San Antonio hospital receiving care from doctors and expressed optimism heading into his fight.
"I've worked too hard to let cancer win." he stated.
Medina, a San Benito graduate, joined the Vaqueros as a walk-on. He eventually earned a sizable role on the team with his hard work, heart, and dedication.
I'll be back stronger and better than before," he wrote. "Best believe this isn't the end of my football journey. It's just a little adversity to overcome."
There is currently a link up to a GoFundMe page linked here set up to help Medina with his battle.
