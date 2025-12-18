Brownsville Fire Department offering free safety inspections for homes

The Brownsville Fire Department is now offering free home inspections.

It comes after a Dec. 7 fire destroyed an apartment complex and displaced over 40 people.

“We will go over with the resident the use and detection of smoke detectors and fire detectors, and we make recommendations for carbon monoxide detectors,” Hector Martinez, a spokesperson for the Brownsville Fire Department, said.

Martinez said the department will also recommend the public to have “a basic escape route, a plan of action, in case a fire does happen."

The inspections are free, and you can call the Brownsville Fire Marshal’s Office to set up an appointment at 956-548-6075.

Martinez said firefighters can help identify any risks, but keeping a safe home from fires is something homeowners and renters need to think about.

“Little things go a long way, and the more cognizant we are of the hazards that we have at our home, the higher the likelihood that we're going to be able to stay safe,” Martinez said.

