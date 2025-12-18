Probation granted for Brownsville woman convicted in hot car death of 4-year-old boy

Karen Silva during her Nov. 20, 2025 sentencing. KRGV file photo

A woman convicted of causing the death of a 4-year-old boy in Brownsville will be released on probation

On Thursday, 445th District Court Judge Gloria Rincones granted probation for Karen Silva. Silva was sentenced to five years in prison on Nov. 20 after pleading guilty to a charge of injury to a child, elderly, or disabled individual with reckless serious bodily injury and mental impairment following the June 27 death of Logan Urbina, a student at the Learning Club Preschool where she worked.

Logan died after he had been left in a van for nearly five hours following a field trip, according to previous reports. Silva was identified as the driver of the van.

READ ABOUT KAREN SILVA'S SENTENCING HERE

Silva, who was previously in federal custody on an ICE detainer after authorities said she overstayed on a visa, and will now be deported to Mexico.

During the Thursday hearing, Silva took the stand and said she is pregnant and due in less than a month. She said she asked for probation because she’s thinking of her child, and doesn’t want to have her baby born in prison.

Sendy Ruiz, a woman at the daycare who was identified as the employee in charge of the children in the van, was also arrested in connection with the incident. She pleaded not guilty in connection with the death and is due back in court on Jan. 22, 2026.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.