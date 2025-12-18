Christmas celebration held for PSJA ISD students with special needs

PSJA Early College High School held its 4th Annual Roaring Bears Christmas Gift Event, a celebration dedicated to the campus’ students in the special education program.

As part of Wednesday’s event, teachers selected a student to purchase Christmas gifts for.

“Our gifts come from our wonderful teachers, our administrators, our community members and a lot of people that come out from the PSJA area to make this possible, but mainly our teachers go beyond to make some of these kids’ Christmas wishes come true,” Coach Miguel Maynez said.

This year’s celebration also featured a collaborative effort from the school’s dance and cheer teams.

Watch the video above for the full story.