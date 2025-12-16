x

Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025: Late shower, temps in the 70s

Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025: Late shower, temps in the 70s
6 hours 39 minutes 39 seconds ago Tuesday, December 16 2025 Dec 16, 2025 December 16, 2025 8:08 AM December 16, 2025 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days