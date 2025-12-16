UTRGV Extends Head Football Coach Travis Bush
UTRGV Athletics announced they have extended Head Football Coach Travis Bush at least through the 2030 football season.
Bush led the Vaqueros to an incredible inaugural season finishing with an 9-3 overall record.
He also finished 6th among 15 finalists for the 2025 Eddie Robinson Award voting, which honors the FCS Coach of the Year.
