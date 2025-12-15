Harlingen's girls head basketball coach Ashley Moncivaiz reaches 300 wins

Winning 300 games as a head coach is an incredible milestone, even more impressive reaching that mark while dedicating your entire career to a single program. The Harlingen cardinals girls basketball head coach, Ashely Moncivaiz is a clear example of "The cardinal spirit never dies."

From playing for the legendary coach Nora Zamarripa, to being her assistant, and later taking on the head coach position. "Coming back and being a head coach, and reaching those milestones is one of the accomplishments that I want to continue the legacy that I came and played for and do it as a coach," said Moncivaiz.

The milestone win came earlier this season as the lady cardinals dominated Sharyland Pioneer, beating them 63-28. "I'm super proud of our team, because we were able to give her that opportunity to get the 300 wins. It felt great to be apart of it because it was a surreal moment," said Harlingen senior point guard, Amaris Martinez.

For coach Moncivias, this win means far more than just numbers in a record book. They represent the impact she's made on the community and the young lives she changes every day. "I can see any child that comes through these doors and say I cam make something out of them and that's what inspires me every day when I see any athlete because of me, I'll work with anybody," said Moncivias.

She hopes to continue her legacy at Harlingen High for years to come.

"I hope I can end my career here. No matter what I'm thrown at, I can still continue to make something happen here and make it more successful and leave it in a better place because I was always taught that one you're committed, you have to stay through it."