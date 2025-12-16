x

Weslaco East hires Carlos Cuellar as the new Head Football Coach

3 hours 12 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, December 15 2025 Dec 15, 2025 December 15, 2025 11:03 PM December 15, 2025 in Sports

"Weslaco ISD is proud to announce Carlos Cuellar as the next head football coach at Weslaco East High School. Cuellar has seven years of coaching experience and has spent the last season as co-offensive coordinator for the Wildcats. Cuellar will be the third coach in the history of the Weslaco East Wildcats following in the footsteps of championship coaches Armando Cuellar Jr. and Mike Burget. Cuellar was approved by the Weslaco ISD school board tonight." Weslaco ISD Facebook

