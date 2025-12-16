Hidalgo County subdivision rules preventing sale of Weslaco-area property

Just outside Weslaco city limits is a property that has been in the family of Leo Rios for nearly 30 years.

Rios said after years of maintaining the entire six acres of property, he's ready to sell some of it.

“We wanted to go ahead and subdivide the land,” Rios said.

Rios said he was told by Hidalgo County that in order to sell some of his land, he will have to give up 15 feet to the county.

“And if I don't give it to them voluntarily, I won't be able to do the subdivision," Rios said.

Rios said he’s been questioning why the exchange is needed, but felt he couldn't get straight answers.

“It's been over a year, and it's just something that you call them and they don't want to know anything about it,” Rios said.

Channel 5 News reached out to Anthony Uresti, Hidalgo County's director of planning.

Uresti said what they’re asking for from Rios is a county requirement.

“In 2018, Hidalgo County went to commissioner's court and adopted our model subdivision rules that we have in place today to make sure that everybody is protected during the subdivision process,” Uresti said.

Uresti said it helps accommodate future road expansions and infrastructure.

“We're able to expand roads and provide better road equipment, or proper access to the subdivision through that process,” Uresti said.

Hidalgo County officials said the information is public, and in person appointments for questions can be made.

Rios says he plans to meet with the county later this week to finally get the answers he's been looking for.

